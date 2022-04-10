Oriano bags solar power project from M/s Shree Cement Limited

Oriano Clean Energy Private Limited, Cleantech Company, being into Development & EPC is awarded a contract to build 30 (2 x 15) MWp of Solar PV projects in Bihar and 10.30 MWp in Jharkhand under Captive Open Access Mechanism for M/s Shree Cement Limited (SCL).

With this addition, the order execution of Oriano Solar stands at approximately 750+ MWp with 400+ MWp commissioned & balance under development & execution, thereby cementing its position as India's leading Cleantech Company. Oriano ranks top 10 Solar EPC companies in Utility Segment. Oriano is targeting a Solar portfolio of 1+ GW by 2022.

The scope of work includes Design, Engineering, Supply of Balance of Plant Equipments Erection, Commissioning, Testing & PGT including civil construction work. The SCL project site is located in Banka, Bihar for 2 x 15 MWp, and Seraikela Kharsawan, Jharkhand for 10.30 MWp.

Speaking on the achievement, Mr. Lokendra Singh, Co-founder & Director, of Oriano Clean Energy said, "We are pleased to announce the new winner of this esteemed solar EPC contract from SCL. We are committed to the best in Industry Quality, HSE, Engineering & Business Practices, and delivering high-performing Assets and Asset Management. Oriano is one of the largest players in C&I Open Access Segment in the country."

Oriano is currently executing large-scale projects in Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Bihar & Jharkhand. Oriano is active in 12+ states in the country.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 06:17 PM IST