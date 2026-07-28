Orange Gate–Marine Drive Tunnel Excavation Crosses 650 Metres, Marks Major Construction Milestone | FPJ

Mumbai: Nearly five months after the main tunnelling phase began, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority's (MMRDA) ambitious Orange Gate–Marine Drive underground road tunnel has crossed a major construction milestone, with approximately 650 metres of excavation completed.

One Of India’s Deepest Urban Road Tunnels

The twin-tube tunnel, one of India's deepest and most technically challenging urban road infrastructure projects, is being constructed beneath some of Mumbai's busiest transport corridors and forms a key part of the city's future underground mobility network.

Main tunnelling commenced on February 28, 2026, following the successful completion of the initial drive and commissioning of the tunnel boring machine (TBM). Since then, the TBM has advanced steadily through Mumbai's complex coastal geology, taking the total excavated length to around 650 metres.

Project Inaugurated In December 2025

The project was inaugurated on December 3, 2025, by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister and MMRDA Chairman Eknath Shinde. The slurry shield TBM, among the largest deployed for an urban road tunnel in the country, began its initial tunnelling drive on January 8, 2026, before transitioning to the main excavation phase at the end of February.

The Orange Gate–Marine Drive project comprises twin tunnels extending over 7 km, with the first tunnel currently under construction measuring around 3.45 km. The alignment descends to a depth of nearly 52 metres, passing beneath the Central and Western Railway corridors as well as the underground Metro Line 3, making it one of the most complex tunnelling works undertaken in an urban environment.

Five-Minute Connectivity Between Orange Gate And Marine Drive

Once operational, the tunnel is expected to reduce travel time between Orange Gate and Marine Drive to about five minutes, while creating a high-speed east-west corridor connecting South Mumbai with major infrastructure projects including the Mumbai Coastal Road and the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (Atal Setu).

Officials said the project is expected to ease congestion on existing surface roads, improve freight and passenger movement through South Mumbai, and reduce fuel consumption and vehicular emissions by providing a direct underground route.

Project Timeline

December 3, 2025: TBM launched

December 2025–January 2026: Installation of backup systems, hydraulic and electrical connections, and sensor calibration

January 8, 2026: Initial tunnelling drive begins

January 26, 2026: Permanent tunnel ring installation starts

January 31, 2026: Initial drive completed

February 26, 2026: Transition to main drive

February 28, 2026: Main tunnelling begins

March 26, 2026: 70 metres excavated

July 2026: Excavation progresses to approximately 650 metres, marking a significant milestone in the construction of one of Mumbai's most ambitious underground transport projects.

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