Opening Bell: Sensex goes up 122.18 points at 61,256.06, Nifty at 18,259.10 up by 0.37%

Domestic indices BSE Sensex opens in green at 61,256.06 up by 122.18 points and NSE Nifty at 18,259.10 with a gain of 0.37 per cent on Friday after positive global cue. Metal index starts strong with a 1 per cent gain.

Global market

The Asian markets traded in positive after a higher close on Wall Street. The Wall Street indices closed higher, with the Nasdaq Composite and Dow Jones Industrial Average going up by 2.6 per cent at 10,478.09 and 1.03 per cent at 33,220.8, respectively. All of the 11 S&P 500's sectoral indices were in green as the index went up by 1.75%. In the Singapore exchange, Nifty Futures gained 60 points, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 1.07 per cent and in China, the Shanghai Composite gained 0.6 per cent. Even Japan's Nikkei 225 was positive with a gain of 0.23 per cent, while South Korea's Kospi dropped by 1.93 per cent.

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 ended higher on Thursday, with the Nifty Bank closing with a gain of one per cent. BSE Sensex went up by 224 points at 61,134, while the Nifty 50 was at 18,191 up by 69 points.

Dollar and Rupee

The dollar on Friday was on track for its best performance in seven years as it has surged more than 8 per cent this year, the most since 2015. It was at 103.93, 0.05 per cent lower. While, the Indian rupee on Friday opened at 82.78 per dollar against its previous close of 82.80.

Stocks in focus

The stocks on focus today would include Reliance and Retail Consumer Products, which acquired a 51 per cent stake in Lotus Chocolate Company, and Eicher Motors, which has invested in Spanish electric motorcycle company Stark Future. The other stocks include Cipla, Skipper, Tata Mahindra, Wipro, Hero MotoCorp, and HDFC Bank.

IPOs

In IPOs, Elin Electronics is to go on listing today, as the company had announced in an exchange filing.