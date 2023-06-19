Opening Bell: Markets Trade Higher Despite Negative Global Cues; Sensex At 63,500.17, Nifty At 18,873.30 | File

The markets on Monday morning were trading near record high with Sensex at 63,500.17, up by 115.59 points and Nifty was relatively flat at 18,873.30 with a gain of 47.30 points. Bajaj Finserv, Sun Pharma, L&T, Titan and Power Grid were the top gainers in the morning session, whereas Hindustan Unilever, NTPC, IndusInd Bank, Wipro and ICICI Bank were among the losers.

Aatmaj Healthcare IPO

Gujarat-based Aatmaj Healthcare, a healthcare service provider, will be opening its initial public offering on June 19. The company is planning to raise Rs 38.40 crore by issuing 64 lakh shares at Rs 60 per share. The offer is expected to close on June 21 and will be listed on the NSE on June 30.

Markets on Friday

Buoyed by global cues a day after the US Federal Reserve paused rate hikes, Sensex gained 467 points to end the week at a record high of 63,384. Nifty also surpassed the 18,826 point mark, as Rs 2 lakh crore was added to the overall wealth of investors.

Global markets

After S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed to their highest in 14 months on Thursday, US shares ended lower on Friday with Dow Jones Industrial Average going down by 0.31 per cent to 34,301.03, the S&P 500 declined 0.36 per cent to 4,409.77 and Nasdaq closed at 13,689.57 down by 0.68 per cent.

The Asian stock markets on Monday taking cues from the US markets were lower with Singapore's SGX Nifty down by 7.50 points at 18,890.50, Hong Kong's Hang Seng was at 19,916.58 with a drop of 123.79 points and South Korea's KOSPI was at 2,604.36 with a loss of 21.43 points and Japan's Nikkei 225 saw a drop of 101.22 points at 33,604.86.

Oil prices

Oil prices on Monday morning traded lower as questions over China's economy outweighed OPEC+ output cuts. Brent crude futures were down 68 cents at $75.93 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $71.19 per barrel with a loss of 59 cents.

Rupee

Indian rupee opened flat on Monday at 81.95 per dollar against Friday's close of 81.93.