Opening Bell: Markets Trade Higher Amid Mixed Global Cues; Sensex At 65,482.30, Nifty At 19,400.30

The markets on Monday morning were trading higher with Sensex at 65,482.30, up by 201.88 points and Nifty was at 19,400.30 with a gain of 68.50 points. Nestle, HDFC Bank, Hindustan Unilever, Reliance and HDFC were the top gainers in the morning session, whereas UltraTech Cement, Maruti, Power Grid, Axis Bank and Bajaj Finance were among the losers.

The NSE on July 10 added Granules India and India Cements to its F&O ban list in addition to BHEL and Delta Corp.

Markets on Friday

Sensex drops by 560.35 points to end the week at 65,225.29 while Nifty at 19,325.45, down by 171.85 points. Except PSU bank and auto sector, all sectoral indices were lower. FMCG, realty and Power sectors were down by 1 per cent each.

Global markets

US markets on Friday ended lower on Friday after a US jobs report revealed weaker-than-expected growth. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 187.38 points to 33,734.88, the S&P 500 closed 12.64 points lower at 4,398.95 and Nasdaq Composite fell 18.33 points to 13,660.72.

The Asian stock markets on Monday were mixed with Hong Kong's Hang Seng losing over 1.5 per cent and Japan's Nikkei 225 fell by 56.79 points to 32,328.63. GIFT Nifty exchange was comparatively flat after it gained 24 points to trade around 19,434 level.

Oil prices

Oil prices were lower on Monday morning as investors are cautious ahead of major economic data to be released this week by the US and China. Brent crude futures went down 22 cents at $78.25 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $73.57 per barrel with a loss of 29 cents.

Rupee

Indian rupee opened higher on Monday at 82.65 per dollar against Friday's close of 82.74.