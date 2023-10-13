Opening Bell: Markets In Red; Sensex at 65,984.61, Nifty Below 19,700 | Representative Image

The markets on Friday morning opened lower with Sensex at 65,984.61, down by 423.78 points and Nifty was at 19,676.90, down by 117.10 points.

From the Sensex pack, HCL Tech, TCS, and Maruti were the top gainers in the morning session, whereas Infosys, Axis Bank, Wipro, SBI, Tech Mahindra and ICICI Bank were among the losers.

Earnings

HDFC Life, Hathway, Kalamandir, AMAL, Birla Money, GGPL, SDBL, STCORP, TataSTLLP to announce earnings for the second quarter of this financial year today.

Market on Thursday

The 30-share BSE Sensex shed 64.66 points or 0.10 percent to end the day at 66,408.39. The NSE Nifty went down by 27.50 points or 0.14 percent to end the day at 19,783.85.

The Nifty Bank gained 63.35 points or 0.14 percent to 44,580.25.

Global markets

On Thursday, the primary indices of Wall Street concluded with declines. The Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased by 173.73 points, representing a 0.51 percent drop and closing at 33,631.14. The S&P 500 saw a loss of 27.34 points, a 0.62 percemt decrease, finishing at 4,349.61. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite declined by 85.46 points, or 0.63 percent, to reach 13,574.22.

The Asian stock markets continue to trade lower on Fridat with Japan's Nikkei 225 down at 84.56 points at 32,410.10, South Korea's KOSPI was down at 2,461.62 with a loss of 18.20 points, Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 252.45 points at 17,985.76 and Gift Nifty added 15 points at 19,690.

Oil prices

Brent futures climbed by 36 cents, equivalent to a 0.4 percent increase, reaching a price of $86.36 per barrel. Simultaneously, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude saw a gain of 53 cents, marking a 0.6 percent rise, and was priced at $83.44 per barrel as of 0052 GMT.

Rupee

The Indian rupee began the trading session unchanged, opening at 83.24 per dollar, mirroring the previous day's closing rate of 83.24

