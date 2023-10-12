 Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Negative; Sensex At 66,408.39, Nifty Below 19,800
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 12, 2023, 03:34 PM IST
Closing Bell: Markets End Day In Negative; Sensex At 66,408.39, Nifty Below 19,800 | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices ended on a negative note with Nifty below 19,800.

The 30-share BSE Sensex shed 64.66 points or 0.10 percent to end the day at 66,408.39. The NSE Nifty went down by 27.50 points or 0.14 percent to end the day at 19,783.85.

The Nifty Bank gained 63.35 points or 0.14 percent to 44,580.25.

From the Sensex pack,Maruti, PowerGrid, NTPC, JSW Steel, and M&M were among the top gainers. Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, TCS, and Wipro were among the laggards.

From the Nifty 50 pack, BPCL, Maruti, Coal India, PowerGrid, and Grasim were among the major gainers, whereas Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Apollo Hospital, TCS, and HCL Tech were among the losers.

Markets on Thursday morning

The markets gained on Thursday with Sensex at 66,541.95, up by 68.90 points and Nifty was at 19,836.70 with a gain of 25.40 points.

