Opening Bell: Markets In Green Amid Positive Global Cues; Sensex At 65,178.33, Nifty At 19,355.80 | File

The markets on Thursday morning opened higher with Sensex at 65,178.33, up by 91.08 points and Nifty was at 19,355.80 with a gain of 8.35 points. Jio Financial Services, Maruti, Tata Motors, HCL Tech and Titan were the top gainers in the morning session, whereas Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Axis bank, Sun Pharma and Asian Paints were among the losers.

Markets on Wednesday

The benchmark indices ended on a positive note. The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 11.43 points to end the day at 65,087.25 and the NSE Nifty went up marginally by 4.80 points to end the day at 19,347.45.

Nifty Bank slipped 262.65 points or 0.59 percent at 44,232.60. Oil marketing companies saw a shed of stocks down by 1-2 percent, as the government announced LPG price cut.

Global markets

US markets continued their higher trend on Wednesday after fresh gross domestic product numbers expanded 2.1 per cent in the second quarter, though it is still slower than the expected 2.4 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.11 per cent at 34,890.24, the S&P 500 closed higher with a 0.38 per cent gain at 4,514.87 and Nasdaq Composite rose 0.54 per cent to 14,019.31.

The S&P index was at its three week high after ADP National Employment data revealed an increased private payroll by 177,000 jobs in August against the estimated 195,000. This indicated a softening labor market. Even Nasdaq closed at its highest since August 1.

The Asian stock markets were majorly trading higher on Thursday with GIFT Nifty exchange was trading higher at 19,367.50 up by 11.50 points, Hong Kong's Hang Seng gained 111.45 points at 18,594.31 and Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 177.10 points at 32,510.56. However, South Korea's KOSPI shed 8.44 points at 2,552.78.

Oil prices

Oil prices were trading higher on Thursday morning amid tightening US supply with investors waiting on China factory activity data to be released later today. Brent crude futures for October that expires on Thursday gained 14 cents at $86 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude fell to $81.74 per barrel with a gain of 10 cents.

Rupee

The Indian rupee opened higher on Thursday morning at 82.65 per dollar against Wednesday's close of 82.73.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)