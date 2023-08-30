BSE Revises Expiry Day Of S&P BSE BANKEX Index Derivatives Contracts To Monday, Effective From October 16 | ANI Photo

As per the regulatory filing, BSE stock exchange on Wednesday said, all the existing contracts of S&P BSE BANKEX with expiry day as Friday will expire on October 13,2023 end of day and will not be available for trading effective from October 16,2023.

The new contracts of S&P BSE BANKEX with Monday expiry will be generated on October 13,2023 end of day and will be available for trading effective from October 16,2023.

“Based on the feedback received from diversified set of Market Participants, the Expiry Day of S&P BSE BANKEX derivatives contracts in equity derivatives segment will be revised to Monday Expiry effective October 16, 2023," the company said in the exchange filing.

If Expiry day is falling on trading holiday then expiry day will be previous trading day.

Currently, the Nifty Bank contracts expire on Thursdays. However, from September 6, the weekly expiry for Nifty Bank contracts will be moved to Wednesdays. As for the monthly and quarterly F&O contracts of Nifty Bank, their expiry date will be shifted to the final Thursday of the respective expiry month.

Read Also BSE, NSE Fine Ambuja Cements For Delayed Appointment Of Company Secretary

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)