Opening Bell: Markets Gain Amid Positive Global Cues; Sensex Above 66,300, Nifty At 19,769.60

The markets gained on Wednesday with Sensex at 66,336, up by 257.25 points and Nifty was at 19,769.60 with a gain of 79.80 points. HDFC Bank, TCS, L&T, SBI and Mahindra and Mahindra were the top gainers in the morning session.

TCS, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services, Delta Corp and Samhi Hotels to announce earnings for the second quarter of this financial year today.

Markets on Tuesday

The benchmark indices on Tuesday closed on a positive note. The 30-share BSE Sensex was up by 566.97 points to close at 66,079.36 and the NSE Nifty rose by 180.30 points to end the day at 19,692.65.

Nifty Bank gained 492.80 points or 1.12 per cent at 44,379.30.

Global markets

US markets continued on the upward trend on Tuesday with the Treasury yields going lower after the dovish comments by the US Federal Bank Reserve officials. The Dow Jones Industrial average gained 134.65 points to end the day at 33,739.3, the S&P 500 rose 22.58 points at 4,358.24 and the Nasdaq Composite added 78.61 points at 13,562.84.

The Asian stock markets continue to trade higher on Wednesday with Japan's Nikkei 225 gaining 165.99 points at 31,912.52, South Korea's KOSPI was up at 2,455.41 with a gain of 52.83 points, Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 295 points at 17,959.80 and Gift Nifty added 19.50 points at 19,795.50.

Oil prices

Oil prices remained flat on Wednesday as concerns for potential supply disruptions due to the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamis group Hamas were eased. Brent crude futures for November rose 12 cents to $87.77 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate was at $86 per barrel with a gain of 3 cents.

Rupee

The Indian rupee opened higher on Wednesday morning at 83.20 per dollar against Tuesday's close of 83.25.

