Opening Bell: Markets Fall Amid Negative Global Cues; Sensex Below 66,200, Nifty At 19,730.90 | Representative Image

The markets fall on Monday with Sensex at 66,166.50, down by 116.24 points and Nifty was at 19,730.90 with a loss of 20.10 points. HCLTech, Infosys, Mahindra and Mahindra, NTPC and Bharti Airtel were the top gainers in the morning session whereas Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank, Nestle, Hindustan Unilever and HDFC Bank were amidst the losers.

HDFC Bank, Jio Financial Services, CEAT, Federal Bank, ICICI Securities, Yatra, Bank of Maharashtra, Cyient DLM, Oriental Hotels and Jai Balaji Industries to announce earnings for the second quarter of this financial year today.

Markets on Friday

The benchmark indices on Friday closed on a negative note with Nifty below 19,800. The 30-share BSE Sensex shed 125.65 points to end the day at 66,282.74. The NSE Nifty went down by 59.70 points to end the day at 19,734.30.

The Nifty Bank was down 382.75 points to 44,216.45.

Global markets

US markets closed lower on Friday as The conflict in the Middle east overshadowed the upbeat quarterly earnings from some of the largest US banks. The Dow Jones Industrial average gained 39.15 points to end the day at 33,670.29, the S&P 500 fell 21.83 points at 4,327.78 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 166.99 points at 13,407.23.

The Asian stock markets were majorly trading lower on Monday with Japan's Nikkei 225 shedding 560.02 points at 31,755.97 and South Korea's KOSPI was down at 2,436.0 with a loss of 20.09 points. However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 3.02 points at 17,816.47 and Gift Nifty added 24.50 points at 19,725.

Oil prices

Oil prices fell on Monday amid the rising Israel-Hamas conflict that could drive the fuel prices higher. Brent crude futures for November fell 36 cents to $90.53 per barrel and US West Texas Intermediate was at $87.32 per barrel with a loss of 37 cents.

The fall on Monday comes after both the benchmarks rose close to 6 per cent on Friday posting their highest daily percentage growth since April 2023.

Rupee

The Indian rupee opened flat on Monday morning at 83.24 per dollar against Friday's close of 83.26.