Opening Bell: Indices open positive; Sensex up 233 points, Nifty above 18400

Today, the benchmark indices opened on a positive note with Nifty above 18400.

The Sensex was up 233.34 points or 0.38% at 61935.63 and Nifty was up 72.05 points or 0.39% at 18457.35.

About 668 shares advanced, 250 shares declined, and 75 shares were unchanged.

Hindalco, HCL Tech, HDFC Life, UPL, and Tech Mahindra were the major gainers on Nifty, while the major losers were L&T, Bharati Airtel, and Dr Reddy's Pharma.

All sectors ended in green, with real estate, IT, and financials adding each 0.5%.