Opening Bell: Indices open positive; Sensex up 170 points, Nifty around 18200

Today, the benchmark indices opened on a positive note, with Nifty around 18200.

The Sensex was up 170.78 points or 0.28% at 61112.45, and the Nifty was up 42.50 points or 0.23% at 18161.

About 1,350 shares advanced, 642 shares declined, and 107 shares were unchanged.

Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, L&T, and Infosys were among the major gainers on the Nifty, while the losers were Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Auto, Coal India, and HUL.

