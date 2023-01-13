Opening Bell: Indices open negative; Sensex down 125 points, Nifty below 17900

e-Paper Get App
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, January 13, 2023, 09:22 AM IST
article-image
Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)
Today the benchmark indices opened on a negative note with Nifty below 17900 amid positive global cues.

The Sensex was down 125.14 points or 0.21% at 59832.89, and the Nifty was down 34.10 points or 0.19% at 17824.10.

About 1239 shares advanced, 674 shares declined, and 129 shares were unchanged.

Tata Steel, Hindalco Industries, IndusInd Bank, UPL and Grasim Industries were among major gainers on the Nifty, while the losers were Eicher Motors, HCL Technologies, HDFC, Axis Bank, and BPCL.

