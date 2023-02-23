Opening Bell: Indices open marginally higher; Sensex up 39 points, Nifty around 17560

Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today the benchmark indices opened flat with Nifty around 17560.

The Sensex was up 39.24 points or 0.07% at 59,784.22, and the Nifty was up 6.70 points or 0.04% at 17,561. About 1092 shares have advanced, 708 shares declined, and 110 shares are unchanged

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)