Opening Bell: Indices open marginally higher; Sensex up 39 points, Nifty around 17560

ONGC, HCL Tech, UPL, BPCL and TCS were among major the gainers on Nifty

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 23, 2023, 09:24 AM IST
article-image
Image: Wikipedia (Representative)
Today the benchmark indices opened flat with Nifty around 17560.

The Sensex was up 39.24 points or 0.07% at 59,784.22, and the Nifty was up 6.70 points or 0.04% at 17,561. About 1092 shares have advanced, 708 shares declined, and 110 shares are unchanged

