Opening Bell: Indices open lower; Sensex down 129 points, Nifty below 18100

Today, the benchmark indices opened lower, with Nifty below 18,100.

The Sensex was down 129.91 points or 0.21% at 60,848.84, and the Nifty was down 46 points or 0.25% at 18,072.30.

About 998 shares advanced, 936 shares declined, and 109 shares were unchanged.

Tata Motors, Cipla, Bajaj Auto, Grasim Industries, and Maruti Suzuki were among the major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Adani Enterprises, HCL Technologies, Adani Ports, Larsen and Toubro, and IndusInd Bank.

