Opening Bell: Indices open higher; Sensex up 89 points at 62219, Nifty above 18500

Today, the benchmark indices open higher, with Nifty above 18500.

The Sensex was up 89.17 points or 0.14% at 62219.74 and the Nifty was up 21.40 points or 0.12% at 18518.60.

About 1,529 shares advanced, 469 shares declined, and 85 shares were unchanged.

Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, and Adani Ports were among the major gainers on the Nifty, while the major losers were Apollo Hospitals, BPCL, HUL, Power Grid Corp., and Britannia Industries.

