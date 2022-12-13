Opening Bell: Indices open higher; Sensex up 89 points at 62219, Nifty above 18500

e-Paper Get App
Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, and Adani Ports were among major gainers on the Nifty

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 13, 2022, 10:23 AM IST
article-image
Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)
Today, the benchmark indices open higher, with Nifty above 18500.

The Sensex was up 89.17 points or 0.14% at 62219.74 and  the Nifty was up 21.40 points or 0.12% at 18518.60. 

About 1,529 shares advanced, 469 shares declined, and 85 shares were unchanged.

Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, and Adani Ports were among the major gainers on the Nifty, while the major losers were Apollo Hospitals, BPCL, HUL, Power Grid Corp., and Britannia Industries.

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in early trade

Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in early trade | Source: BSE

