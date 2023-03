Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today the benchmark indices opened higher with Nifty around 17150.

The Sensex was up 284.67 points or 0.49% at 58,359.35, and the Nifty was up 83.50 points or 0.49% at 17,191.00.

About 1,353 shares advanced, 567 shares declined, and 84 shares were unchanged.

SBI Life Insurance, HDFC Life, HCL Technologies, TCS and Larsen and Toubro were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Coal India, Asian Paints, BPCL, Power Grid Corp and Britannia Industries.