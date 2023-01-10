Opening Bell: Indices open flat; Sensex up 11 points, Nifty around 18000

Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Today, the benchmark indices opened flat with Sensex marginally higher and Nifty around 18000.

The Sensex was up 11.9 points or 0.02% at 60759.21 and Nifty was down 17.80 points or 0.1% at 18083.40.

About 1,146 shares advanced, 828 shares declined, and 111 shares were unchanged.

Tata Motors, Hindalco Industries, Power Grid Corporation, Tata Steel, and ONGC were among major gainers on the Nifty, while the top losers were TCS, Infosys, Asian Paints, HDFC, and Tech Mahindra.