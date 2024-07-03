OpenAI Reaffirms Support To India's AI Missions

OpenAI |

Open AI Vice President Srinivas Narayanan said on Wednesday that his company, which runs ChatGPT, will support the AI missions and application development initiatives of India.

Backing India in its AI mission

"Open AI is committed to backing India in its India AI Mission and application development initiatives to ensure that Indian developers can build on our models and benefit society," Narayanan said while addressing the Global India AI Summit in the national capital today.

The OpenAI executive urged the Union Ministry of Information and Technology to continue with the conversations where the company can add value.

Global India AI Summit 2024

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) hosted the two-day Global India AI Summit 2024 in the national capital.

Recognising the importance of the Indian market, Narayanan said that the OpenAI leadership has placed the country on top while making policies.

"We have been developing a growing habit as a leadership team to keep learning from India. We're keeping India in mind in whatever important decisions we are making, the OpenAI VP said.

Speaking about the progress in the field of AI, he said that in the last decade, the entire field has witnessed huge progress in AI.

"We launched GPT just 1.5 years ago. We thought it would be a low-key research preview, but in the last 18 months, we have seen that people are using it in transformative ways, and it's impacting people's daily lives, including here in India." Highlighting the widespread use of AI, he said that AI is being used in a lot of industries across the world.

entrepreneurial ecosystem

"AI has already added speed and dynamism to the already dynamic entrepreneurial ecosystem in India. Entrepreneurs understand market gaps. They are building innovative products. We're reducing the cost of intelligence, enabling developers to write code and helping them create completely conversational and natural interfaces to computing," he said.

During the same event, in his inaugural speech, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized the shared responsibility to work towards the safe use of AI.

OpenAI is an American artificial intelligence research organisation founded in December 2015 and headquartered in San Francisco. Sam Altman is the chief executive officer of the company.