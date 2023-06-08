OpenAI Founder Sam Altman Reunites With Indian Friend From Stanford Who Is Now A CEO

Sam Altman was known as a serial entrepreneur who invested in OpenAI alongside Elon Musk, but within months after ChatGPT started trending, he is one of the most important people in tech. India being a major market for any emerging technology, was bound to grab Altman's attention, and the CEO has finally arrived in the country.
Apart from his meeting with Prime Minister Modi and other officials, Altman also met an old friend from his Stanford days, who is himself a CEO in India.
From dormmates to tech sector peers
MapmyIndia's chief executive Rohan Verma shared a picture with Altman on Twitter, revealing that the OpenAI founder was his dormmate in Stanford.
The duo were together at the prestigious university before Altman dropped out while studying computer science.
He then went on to work full time on a mobile app called Loopt, which allowed users to share their location with friends.
Altman eyeing possibilities in India beyond ChatGPT
Verma also wrote that he is excited about everything Altman has been doing with ChatGPT.
During his interactions in India, Altman also discussed AI regulation and his intention to invest in emerging startups of the country.
The OpenAI CEO also went on to say that he himself doesn't fully trust answers generated by ChatGPT.