ChatGPT creator Sam Altman meets PM Modi, discusses AI regulation

ChatGPT has impressed and spooked governments and corporations across the globe in equal measure, as it can do everything from churning out essays to writing code. In India, microblogging platfor Koo and aviation giant Air India are few businesses that are leveraging ChatGPT to scale up their services.

Eyeing a big market for his revolutionary tech tool, OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman met Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to India.

Discussing opportunities and limitations

The ChatGPT creator who said that the AI had been truly embraced in India, also mentioned how the PM was enthusiastic and thoughtful about Artificial Intelligence and its potential.

He added that PM Modi had great answers about the factors behind the seamless adoption of ChatGPT in India, as they talked about opportunities for AI in the country.

Altman, who has urged the world to create regulations for AI, also discussed the same with PM Modi, in order to prevent misuse of the tech.

Although Altman wants one global body to regulate AI everywhere, India's Minister of State for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar had earlier argued that the country has its own experts and views on norms regarding AI.