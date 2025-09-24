OpenAI CEO Sam Altman & Nvidia CEO Huang React To H-1B Fee Hike, Silicon Valley’s Big Voices Break Silence On Trump’s This Move

Trump’s H-1B Visa Overhaul Sparks Debate in Tech. |

US President Donald Trump has made headlines by signing a proclamation that imposes a steep USD 100,000 fee for each H-1B visa application. The move, aimed at protecting American jobs, is part of his larger 'America First' strategy. While the announcement created panic among international workers, tech leaders are beginning to respond.

Among the most notable reactions are those from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who both spoke out about how this change will impact the future of American innovation and global talent mobility.

Jensen Huang: Immigration Is the American Dream

In an interview with CNBC, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang backed the new visa fee policy, stating that immigration is vital to the American dream. He acknowledged the importance of foreign talent to both the country and his company, which had filed 1,519 H-1B visa applications by the end of FY 2025.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang tells @EdLudlow Trump's idea of using tariffs to reindustrialize the US is “utterly visionary.” pic.twitter.com/04C1nxwknz — annmarie hordern (@annmarie) May 28, 2025

'We want all the brightest minds to come to the United States,' Huang said. 'I’m glad to see President Trump making the moves he’s making.'

Huang emphasized that talented immigrants help fuel innovation in tech, and that the U.S. should continue to attract the best minds, even if it comes at a higher cost.

Sam Altman: Aligning Incentives Is a Good Move

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman also weighed in during the same conversation, focusing on the benefits of streamlining immigration and aligning incentives. Altman said-'We need to get the smartest people in the country, and streamlining that process and also sort of aligning financial incentives seems good to me.'

Altman didn’t oppose the fee directly but implied that making the visa process more merit-based and structured could ultimately benefit the U.S. tech ecosystem.

Big Tech Leans Toward Talent, Even at a Cost

Both leaders showed a common theme: support for skilled immigration despite the financial burden. While there are concerns about startups being affected, industry giants like Nvidia and OpenAI seem willing to adapt, if it means securing global talent.