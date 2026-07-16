Onward Technologies Profit Dips 12.26% YoY In Q1 FY27 To ₹11.17 Crore

Mumbai: Onward Technologies Ltd announced on Thursday a 12.26% decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹11.17 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, compared to ₹12.73 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Revenue Performance

The company's consolidated revenue from operations for Q1 FY27 increased to ₹149.43 crore, up from ₹133.15 crore in Q1 FY26, marking a 12.23% rise. Quarter-on-quarter, revenue grew 8.98% from ₹137.12 crore in Q4 FY26.

Profit Before Tax

Profit before tax (PBT) for the reporting quarter stood at ₹14.78 crore, down 7.20% from ₹15.92 crore in the same period last year. Sequentially, PBT rose by 21.67% from ₹12.15 crore in the preceding quarter.

Employee Expenses Rise

Employee benefits expense increased to ₹109.26 crore in Q1 FY27, compared to ₹98.13 crore in Q1 FY26, a rise of 11.34%. This also marks a 7.10% increase from ₹102.02 crore in Q4 FY26.

Geographical Revenue Split

Revenue from external customers within India was ₹77.05 crore for the quarter. Outside India, USA contributed ₹50.42 crore, Europe ₹3.80 crore, and other regions (including Canada and the UK) ₹18.17 crore.

Board Approves Results

The unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 were approved by the company’s Board of Directors at their meeting held on 16 July 2026. The statutory auditors have issued an unmodified review conclusion on these results.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.