Angel One Q1 FY27 Net Profit Drops 27.8% QoQ To ₹231 Crore As Revenue & Operating Margins Come Under Pressure | IANS

Mumbai, July 15: Fintech and broking firm Angel One Limited on Wednesday reported a 27.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) decline in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter of FY27 amid lower revenue and a contraction in operating margins.

The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 231 crore for the April-June quarter, compared with Rs 320 crore in the preceding quarter (Q4 FY26), according to its stock exchange filing.

Revenue from operations also declined 2.1 per cent sequentially to Rs 1,430 crore from Rs 1,459 crore in the January-March quarter.

Operating performance remained under pressure during the quarter, with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) falling 19 per cent to Rs 485 crore from Rs 599 crore in the previous quarter.

The EBITDA margin narrowed to 33.9 per cent from 41 per cent in the preceding quarter, reflecting a contraction of 710 basis points.

Alongside its quarterly results, the company declared an interim dividend of Re 1 per equity share, the first dividend announcement for FY27.

Angel One said July 21 has been fixed as the record date to determine shareholders eligible to receive the dividend.

The payout will be made on or before August 14 to shareholders whose names appear in the register of members or the records of depositories as of the record date.

Despite the softer earnings, several key business metrics recorded robust growth.

The average client funding book increased 45.9 per cent year-on-year to a record Rs 61.4 billion during the quarter.

Credit distribution surged 129.7 per cent year-on-year to Rs 5.3 billion, while wealth management assets under management (AUM) jumped 165.3 per cent to Rs 134.4 billion as of June 2026.

The company had more than 2,400 wealth management clients at the end of the quarter. Asset management AUM also rose 81.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 6.2 billion.

However, the number of unique systematic investment plans (SIPs) registered during the quarter declined 10.3 per cent to 1.7 million.

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