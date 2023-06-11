Only 26% Meta Employees Confident Of Mark Zuckerberg's Leadership | Photo: Twitter

An employee survey conducted by Meta has disclosed that only 26 per cent of the staff members continue to have faith in CEO Mark Zuckerberg's leadership, reported Washington Post. The internal survey indicated that there is a close to five per cent drop from October 2022.

According to the report, only 43 per cent of employees felt appreciated in the company. This is down from the earlier 58 per cent in October. This drop clearly indicates a dip in the employee morale at the tech giant after months of turmoil that includes several rounds of layoff that led to job cuts of over 21,000 employees, strategy changes and budget reduction that are all part of Zuckerberg's plans for a 'year of efficiency'.

Meta cancels low-priority projects

To improve the financial performance of the tech giant and achieve its long-term goals the company has cancelled its low-priority projects are slowing down its hiring process. According to a previous report by Reuters, the company has been struggling with the 'post-pandemic slump' in advertisements spendings from companies that are facing high inflation and rising interest rates.

Meta's focus on AI

As per a report from Washington Post, Meta Chief on Thursday along with other executives held a companywide meet where he discussed the company's planned product roadmap. During the meeting they spoke about the company's artificial intelligence developments, including new tools that workers can begin experimenting with right away.

Zuckerberg in the meeting said, "We're going to play an important and unique role in the industry in bringing these capabilities to billions of people in new ways that other people aren't going to do."

As per a call recording that was accessed by the Washington Post, Zuckerberg said, "Going through restructuring and layoffs and changes like this is obviously a very difficult thing. So it's not like we're going to end up in exactly the place that we were before because that wasn't my goal. I wanted to get to a scrappier place."