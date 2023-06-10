As Mark Zuckerberg Loses Confidence Of 74% Meta Employees, Meet CEOs Who Were Slammed By Workers

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 10, 2023
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg isn't getting a medal for doing the bare minimum of reaching out to employees after a layoff and taking responsibility, as only 26% Meta employees have confidence in his leadership according to an internal survey.
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai took home a hefty $226 million after laying off more than 12,000 people, while his remaining employees in Zurich and London staged walkouts in solidarity with their sacked colleagues. After that fiasco, Google employees also criticised him for a botched up launch of Bard against ChatGPT.
Ever since he took over Twitter, Elon Musk has been facing flak from all quarters including his own employees, starting with an engineer who warned of an outrage due to the way he was running things. Other engineers also called him out online only to be fired.
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos wasn't particularly happy when his employees formed a union to protect their interests in 2022, but before that in 2021 Amazon workers took to Twitter to slam the billionaire when he thanked employees working in harsh conditions for funding his trip to space.
From the shining star of India's edtech ecosystem, Byju Raveendran has become a symbol of things that can go wrong with a Unicorn. After a 20 fold surge in losses, he laid off 2,500 employees only to hire Lionel Messi as an ambassador, after which employees in Kerala and Bengaluru approached the government against his decision.