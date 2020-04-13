ONGC gas output drops 15% as shut factories refuse to take supplies amid coronavirus lockdown

State-owned ONGC has been forced to cut natural gas production by over 15 per cent as factories shut down following the unprecedented nationwide lockdown have refused to take supplies.

Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC), which produced 64.3 million standard cubic meters of gas per day (mmscmd) prior to the lockdown imposed on March 25, has reduced the flow to 53.4 mmscmd, sources aware of the development said.

Gas sales are down to 40 mmscmd against 50 mmscmd previously, they said.

The difference between production and sales is due to the fact that some of the gas is also used by ONGC for internal consumption purposes such as power generation and re-injection into wells.

Sources said the company received requests from customers for a reduction in gas supplies while some supply reduction requests have been lodged with the gas transporter GAIL.

The customers refusing gas supplies are mostly small companies whose business has been completely shut because of the lockdown, and city gas distributors who have seen volumes vanish after CNG vehicles went off the road.

In the most far-reaching measure undertaken by any government to check the spread of coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a three-week-long nationwide lockdown, with effect from March 25.