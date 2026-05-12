One MobiKwik Swings To Q4 Profit Of ₹43.8 Million, Revenue Rises 8%

MobiKwik reported revenue from operations of Rupees 11,192.3 million compared with Rupees 11,701.7 million in FY25. |

Mumbai: One MobiKwik Systems Ltd reported a consolidated net profit of Rupees 43.8 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, compared with a loss of Rupees 560.4 million in the corresponding quarter last year, aided by lower operating costs and improved business efficiency. Revenue from operations rose 7.8 per cent year-on-year to Rupees 2,887.1 million in Q4 FY26 from Rupees 2,677.8 million a year ago, while remaining largely flat sequentially against Rupees 2,889.5 million reported in Q3 FY26.

EBITDA Surges Compared To Last Year

The digital payments and financial services company posted total income of Rupees 2,960.3 million during the quarter, up from Rupees 2,785.2 million in Q4 FY25. Total expenses declined sharply to Rupees 2,786.2 million from Rupees 3,242.9 million in the year-ago period, helping the company return to profitability. EBITDA stood at Rupees 174.1 million against an EBITDA loss of Rupees 457.6 million in the corresponding quarter last year.

Profitability & Earnings Per Share

Sequentially, quarterly profitability improved modestly from Rupees 40.5 million reported in Q3 FY26. Finance costs fell to Rupees 51 million from Rupees 72.3 million in the preceding quarter, while employee benefit expenses increased to Rupees 461 million from Rupees 414.9 million. Payment processing charges also declined sequentially to Rupees 1,193.1 million from Rupees 1,290.8 million, supporting margins during the quarter. Earnings per share stood at Rupees 0.56 against Rupees 0.52 in the December quarter and a loss per share of Rupees 8.88 in Q4 FY25.

MobiKwik Recovers Rs 276 Million

The company disclosed exceptional items worth Rupees 37.7 million during the quarter. This included provisions linked to alleged unauthorized merchant settlements arising from a technical bug exploitation case identified in September 2025. MobiKwik said it had already recovered Rupees 276 million out of the disputed Rupees 403.6 million amount and continued efforts to recover the remaining balance. The quarter also included labour code-related provisioning expenses.

For the full financial year FY26, MobiKwik reported revenue from operations of Rupees 11,192.3 million compared with Rupees 11,701.7 million in FY25. Consolidated net loss narrowed to Rupees 621 million from Rupees 1,215.3 million in the previous year, while EBITDA loss reduced significantly to Rupees 51.9 million from Rupees 794 million. The company’s equity base stood at Rupees 5,389 million as of March 31, 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based solely on the company’s audited financial results filing and is not investment advice.