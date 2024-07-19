One app, endless possibilities-Manage bills, recharges and more with Bajaj Finserv

India is the global leader in real-time digital payments, with almost 830 million people using the internet. This extraordinary rise has been facilitated by apps such as the Bajaj Finserv App, with digital payments replacing traditional cash transactions. You can now conveniently pay your utility bills, buy FASTag, recharge your mobile plan and more with the Bajaj Finserv App.

How the Bajaj Finserv App enhances convenience

The Bajaj Finserv App is a one-stop solution for all your financial needs. From loan applications, investments to shopping on EMIs to bill payments, the application has everything under one roof. The Bajaj Pay UPI, which supports a range of payment methods, lets you pay for various services such as online purchases, mobile recharges, and utility bills, within seconds.

Trusted by over 4.5 crore customers, the app has over 10 crore downloads from the Google Play Store. The all-inclusive application lets you keep track of payments and upcoming bills. For example, you can get a Jio recharge in just a few seconds, pay your monthly electricity or gas bill, pay your OTT charges or even your credit card bills.

The app also features Bajaj Pay Wallet that can securely store your credit card, debit card, or bank account details. This will let you make instant payments without needing you to enter the information multiple times. Comprehensive range of payment services

• Online bill payments

Regardless of where you live in India, you can log into the Bajaj Finserv App to pay your electricity bill in just a few seconds. You can also pay multiple other utility bills, including water, LPG, and broadband bills.

• Mobile recharge

You don’t have to visit physical stores to recharge your mobile plan anymore. With the Bajaj Finserv App, you can get Airtel, Vi, and Jio recharge, among other mobile operators. In fact, you may earn a cashback on mobile recharge if you pay using the Bajaj Pay UPI.

● FASTag recharge

You can recharge your FASTag on the Bajaj Finserv App and enjoy hassle-free travel.

• Pay your credit card dues on time

Pay your credit card bill before the due date and enjoy instant settlement. By paying your credit card bill using Bajaj Pay UPI, you can get Bajaj Coins, which you can redeem later for various products and services.

How to pay your bills using the Bajaj Finserv App

Here’s how you can pay your utility bills on the app in a few simple steps:

1. Download and install the Bajaj Finserv App and complete the registration process

2. Log in and head to the ‘BILLS AND RECHARGES’ section

3. Tap ‘ELECTRICITY’ or ‘BROADBAND’ (or any other service) and choose your service provider

4. Enter your Consumer ID/Consumer Number/Account Number

5. Tap ‘FETCH YOUR BILL’

6. View your bill details and select your preferred payment method

7. Tap ‘PAY NOW’ to pay your bill

The entire process takes 30-60 seconds, and you will instantly get the confirmation receipt.

Features and benefits of the Bajaj Finserv App

● User-friendly interface: The Bajaj Finserv App boasts an easy-to-use UI. You can quickly locate the service or category you want and make the payment.

● Quick and easy transactions: you can quickly pay your electricity bill or recharge your smartphone. Once the payment goes through, you will receive instant confirmation.

● All-inclusive app: This application provides a holistic payment ecosystem, from e-commerce payments and transferring funds to paying your water and gas bills.

● Secure and safe: The app’s robust security mechanisms guarantee the protection and confidentiality of your data. The two-step authentication and biometric verification guarantee that nobody else can access the app on your device.

● Cashback: When you use the Bajaj Finserv App to pay your bills or get recharges, you may also get cashback offers and other benefits.

More than just bill payments and recharges

The Bajaj Finserv App is more than just a bill payment and recharge application. Along with simplified loan application processes, investment and insurance options and credit facilities, the app offers various financial services.

Simplify your life by relying on the Bajaj Finserv App

The Bajaj Finserv App is an all-inclusive, comprehensive platform that allows you to send funds, make bill payments, get mobile recharges and more with just a few taps. In addition to bill payments, you can also easily track payments and due dates. You can also set payment reminders.

*Terms and conditions apply.