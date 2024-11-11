Ola Shares Recover From Record Low Amid Net Loss In Q2 FY25; Surging More Than 5% On NSE

Representative Image

The Ola electric mobility shares surprising surged after Q2 results turned out at net loss rose further; the share touched an all-time low level of Rs 70.55 per share on the NSE.

The stock went on to touch the day high level of Rs 77.60 per share on the NSE (National Stock Exchange), after touching the all-time low level of Rs 70.55 per share on the Indian bourses.

The stock was trading around Rs 76.37 per share on the Indian exchanges, with a surge of 5.02 per cent amounting to Rs 3.65 per share on the NSE (National Stock Exchange).

Ola electric mobility Q2 FY25

Net profit/loss Q2 FY25

For the quarter that ended in September, Ola Electric reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 495 crore, which was lower than the Rs 524 crore it reported for the same period last year.

Q2 FY25 Total income

In the same quarter of last year, the two-wheeler EV manufacturer based in Bengaluru reported a consolidated revenue of Rs 1,214 crore, a 38.5 per cent YoY increase from Rs 873 crore. According to the company, higher sales and cheaper raw material costs helped to reduce losses and boost revenue.

Compared to the previous year, when it was Rs 435 crore, Ola Electric's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) was Rs 379 crore for the quarter.

EBTIDA and Gross margin Q2 FY25

According to the exchange fillings of the company, its gross margin for the quarter was 20.3 per cent. According to the release, it delivered 98,619 units, indicating a robust growth of 73.6 per cent in comparison to the same quarter last year.

Market share of ola

According to reports, Ola Electric continues to dominate the EV two-wheeler market, with a nearly 30 per cent market share and nearly 50,000 units sold in the Indian retail market in October.