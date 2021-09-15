Ola Scooter purchases online: All you need to know

Ola Electric has begun purchase of its S1 scooter today from 8 AM on September 15, for anyone with a reservation.

Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal informed the opening of the scooter sale on Twitter. “Ola S1 purchase is rolling out now!l We’re opening it in the order of reservation. Look for your invitation email or check the Ola app to know when it’s live for you!" he tweeted.

Bring the revolution home! Ola S1 purchase is rolling out now!l We’re opening it in the order of reservation. Look for your invitation email or check the Ola app to know when it’s live for you! #JoinTheRevolution pic.twitter.com/FQlVDxJ6Ki — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) September 15, 2021

Once your purchase window opens, Ola will notify you through email, SMS, and/or push notification. You can visit the updated Ola app (latest version), click on the Ola Scooter banner on the home page, and initiate the purchase process.

The entire process is seamlessly digital and can be done from home. No need to visit the showrooms at all. Ola said the window stays open only until stocks last.

Cancellation is allowed only till the scooter is shipped from the Ola Futurefactory.

You can purchase exclusively on the Ola app and the process is completely digital (remember to update and refresh your Ola app).

Key points to note:

1. Ola S1 and S1 Pro is available to purchase on the Ola App only (and not on the website)

2. Ola is starting the purchase in batches and prioritizing users based on their dates of reservation

3. Everyone who reserved their scooter is being notified about their purchase window by email, sms and app PN. They can buy the scooter anytime after the purchase window opens

4. Customers can choose their colour and variant

5. The advance payment towards S1 and S1 Pro is Rs 20,000. No other payment needs to be made at this moment.

6. Everyone who hasn't reserved the scooter yet, can do it now for Rs 499 on the Ola app

7. Deliveries will begin in October 2021.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 15, 2021, 03:28 PM IST