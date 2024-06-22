Ola Electric Unveils ‘Electric Rush’ Deals: Up to INR 15,000 Benefits on S1 Scooters

Ola S1 X |

Ola Electric has launched the ‘Ola Electric Rush’ campaign, offering enticing benefits worth up to Rs 15,000 on its S1 scooter lineup. Until June 26, customers can enjoy a flat discount of Rs 5,000 on the S1 X+ model. Additionally, those opting for credit card EMIs can avail a cash back of up to Rs 5,000 and an exchange bonus of up to Rs 5,000, exclusively available on credit card EMIs. Alternatively, buyers can opt for a cashback of up to Rs 5,000 on loans from select banks when purchasing the Ola S1 X scooter.

In addition to the offers on the S1 X, Ola Electric is providing attractive deals for the S1 Pro and S1 Air models. Customers purchasing these scooters will receive a complimentary Ola Care+ subscription valued at Rs 2,999. This subscription includes free services such as annual comprehensive diagnosis, service pickup and drop, consumables, theft protection, and road side assistance, enhancing the ownership experience.

Ola Electric Rush |

Ola Electric has expanded its S1 scooter lineup to cater to a wide range of customers with varying needs. The portfolio includes six different models designed at attractive price points. Recently, Ola Electric entered the mass-market segment with its S1 X series, offering three battery options: 2 kWh, 3 kWh, and 4 kWh. These scooters are priced at INR 74,999, INR 84,999, and INR 99,999 respectively, making them accessible to different budgets.

For those looking for premium options, Ola Electric offers the S1 Pro, S1 Air, and S1 X+ models, priced at INR 1,29,999, INR 1,04,999, and INR 89,999 respectively. This diverse range ensures that customers can find a scooter that fits their preferences and requirements within Ola Electric's lineup.

Company is providing an 8-year/80,000 km extended battery warranty across their entire product range at no additional cost, aiming to enhance vehicle longevity and ease concerns about battery life. Customers also have the option to extend their warranty further: they can increase the kilometre limit to 1,00,000 km for INR 4,999 or to 1,25,000 km for INR 12,999 with an add-on warranty. Additionally, Ola Electric offers a 3KW fast charger accessory priced at INR 29,999, providing convenient charging solutions for their electric scooters.