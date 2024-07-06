 Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal Saves ₹100 Crore After Breaking Up With Google & Shifting Their Navigation System To Ola Maps
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessOla CEO Bhavish Aggarwal Saves ₹100 Crore After Breaking Up With Google & Shifting Their Navigation System To Ola Maps

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal Saves ₹100 Crore After Breaking Up With Google & Shifting Their Navigation System To Ola Maps

Bhavish Aggarwal, the founder and CEO of the mobility startup Ola Cabs, announced on Friday, July 5, that the ride-hailing company has completely departed from Google Maps and switched to Ola Maps, its proprietary navigation system.

G R MukeshUpdated: Saturday, July 06, 2024, 11:32 AM IST
article-image

Bhavish Aggarwal, the founder and CEO of the mobility startup Ola Cabs, announced on Friday, July 5, that the ride-hailing company has completely departed from Google Maps and switched to Ola Maps, its proprietary navigation system.

Aggarwal stated in a post on X that Ola Cabs will be able to avoid paying Google INR 100 crore in fees a year thanks to the change.

“After the Azure exit last month, we’ve now fully exited Google Maps. We used to spend INR 100 crore a year, but we’ve made that 0 this month by moving completely to our in-house Ola maps!” Bhavish Aggarwal expressed in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Features of 'Ola maps'

He also hinted at future features, stating that Ola Maps will "soon" add features like street view, indoor images, 3D maps, drone maps, and NeRFs (neural radiance fields).

Aggarwal also revealed in the same post that Ola Maps' application programming interfaces (APIs) will be accessible on Krutrim, its sibling AI cloud platform.

'Google' maps to 'Ola' maps

Six months after Ola Electric commercially launched Ola Maps in January of this year with the release of the Move OS 4 software platform for its electric two-wheelers, the company has decided to switch to an in-house navigation platform.

The company has spent more than a year developing its own navigation platform. The mobility startup had announced last year that it was working on creating a specific mapping system for its cars and applications. Ola Cabs appears to have discovered opportunities for collaboration with Ola Maps and implemented them into its ride-hailing application.

LinkedIn Fiasco

The Ola Cabs CEO stated at the time in May that the change was a reaction to Microsoft-owned LinkedIn removing his post in which he referred to the use of the pronoun "they" as an "illness."

Strangely, the move to Ola Maps coincides with Aggarwal's announcement two months ago that the mobility platform would be shifting its IT workload from Microsoft's Azure cloud to Krutrim's cloud.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal Saves ₹100 Crore After Breaking Up With Google & Shifting Their...

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal Saves ₹100 Crore After Breaking Up With Google & Shifting Their...

Time To Ease The Process Of Paying Taxes

Time To Ease The Process Of Paying Taxes

WhatsApp Is Now AI Enabled: Know How To Use It

WhatsApp Is Now AI Enabled: Know How To Use It

Roti Rice Rate : Non-veg Thali Is Less Expensive Than Veg

Roti Rice Rate : Non-veg Thali Is Less Expensive Than Veg

Govt Debunks Cong Claims; Says India's Mobile Tariffs Among Lowest, Rates Decided By Market Forces

Govt Debunks Cong Claims; Says India's Mobile Tariffs Among Lowest, Rates Decided By Market Forces