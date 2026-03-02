Oil’s Revived Risk Premium Imperils India As Middle East Conflict Deepens

Rising tensions involving Iran, the US and Israel have pushed oil prices higher. |

War has returned to the balance sheet, and it is charging compound interest. In the markets of this anxious week, oil is no longer priced solely by supply curves and refinery margins. It is priced by missiles, maritime insurance and the brittle temper of geopolitics. The confrontation drawing in Iran, the United States and Israel has restored a long-forgotten truth: energy is strategy with a dollar sign.

What has changed is not the volume of crude beneath desert sands, but the confidence that it can travel safely from them. The Strait of Hormuz, through which close to a fifth of the world’s seaborne oil flows — about 15 million barrels a day — has re-entered the lexicon of traders as a danger zone rather than a shipping lane. Two vessels were attacked over the weekend. Tankers are reported to be idling at either mouth of the passage, wary of insurance refusals and aerial silhouettes. Geography has once again begun to dictate price.

The reaction in crude has been immediate and theatrical. West Texas Intermediate leapt to roughly $72.8 a barrel, up 8.6% in days. Brent surged to about $79.4, nearly 9% higher and touching a seven-month peak. These are not famine prices. They are fear prices — a premium for uncertainty, an invoice for political risk.

Iran stands at the centre of this unease. It exports around 1.6 million barrels a day, mostly to China. Any interruption would force buyers to scour alternative sources, compressing already tight markets. Assassination rumours and retaliatory strikes have intensified the sense that the conflict is mutating rather than cooling. History offers little comfort. Leadership killings in the Middle East have rarely yielded moderation; they have more often summoned radical heirs or institutional collapse. Markets, trained by experience, now assume escalation before de-escalation.

Producers have attempted to sound soothing notes. Eight OPEC+ members have pledged to raise output by 206,000 barrels a day in April, exceeding expectations. Yet arithmetic struggles against anxiety. A partial closure of Hormuz would eclipse such increments within hours. Strategic reserves can absorb shock for weeks, not months. Diplomacy may yet intervene, but futures contracts trade the present tense.

For India, the implications are stark and exquisitely sensitive. The country imports roughly 85 per cent of its crude. Every sustained $10 rise in oil adds materially to the import bill, swelling the current-account deficit and narrowing fiscal manoeuvre. Inflation management becomes a high-wire act. Rate-cut hopes fade into conditional clauses. The rupee, ever alert to the price of energy, feels each uptick in Brent as a tremor.

Equity markets have begun to translate this unease into numbers. Benchmark indices fell more than 1 per cent in a single session after plunging over 3 per cent intraday. Foreign institutional investors sold around Rs 11,000 crore of shares across two sessions, while domestic institutions bought roughly Rs 20,000 crore, preventing a rout but not a bruise.

In one day, investors’ paper wealth shrank by nearly Rs 7 lakh crore. Airlines, tour operators and logistics firms slid sharply, victims of jet fuel arithmetic. Energy and defence stocks, paradoxically, found favour — prosperity in the shadow of peril.

The shock has travelled well beyond Dalal Street. Japan’s Nikkei fell 1.3 percent. A broad Asia-Pacific index lost 1.2 percent. European futures retreated by between 0.6 and 1.4 percent, while US futures slipped about 0.8 percent. The dollar, a beneficiary of America’s net-exporter status and of its haven reputation, strengthened. The euro weakened. Oil’s risk premium is now also a currency premium.

Consumers will feel this diplomacy of barrels in ordinary places: at petrol pumps and in grocery aisles. Transport costs seep into food prices; fertiliser and plastics follow fuel upward. Inflation, once cooled, threatens to reawaken. For households already disciplined by higher living costs, geopolitics arrives not as a headline but as a receipt.

There is, however, a deeper and more disquieting message. For a decade, abundance from shale and the choreography of financial markets lulled investors into believing that oil had been domesticated. This week suggests otherwise. Chokepoints cannot be hedged away. Insurance clauses do not dissolve missiles. The risk premium, once banished to footnotes, has reclaimed the front page.

India’s vulnerability is structural. Its growth depends on motion — of goods across highways, of workers across cities, of exports across oceans. When oil grows dear, distance itself becomes expensive. Strategic petroleum reserves offer a buffer, not a cure. Renewable ambition is a promise, not a shield yet raised.

The task for policymakers is therefore not theatrical reassurance but sober preparation: fiscal flexibility, currency vigilance, and an acceptance that the age of cheap geopolitics is over. War, as the markets are rediscovering, is an inefficient accountant. It inflates every ledger and obscures every forecast.

Oil’s revived risk premium is not merely a number blinking on a screen. It is a warning written in freight rates and exchange rates alike. For India, the danger is not that prices spike tomorrow, but that uncertainty lingers into policy and into price. The barrel has once again become a ballot of power — and the bill, as ever, will travel far from the battlefield.