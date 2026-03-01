 China Builds Oil Reserves Amid Iran-Israel War, India May Face $100 Crude Risk
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessChina Builds Oil Reserves Amid Iran-Israel War, India May Face $100 Crude Risk

China Builds Oil Reserves Amid Iran-Israel War, India May Face $100 Crude Risk

As the Iran-Israel conflict pushes global oil prices higher, China has quietly stocked large quantities of cheap crude oil from Russia, Iran and Saudi Arabia. While China may benefit from rising prices, India could face higher fuel costs, inflation pressure and increased economic challenges if crude crosses USD 100 per barrel.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Sunday, March 01, 2026, 10:36 AM IST
article-image
As the Iran-Israel conflict pushes global oil prices higher, |

Mumbai: The ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel has increased uncertainty in global energy markets. Continuous attacks and counter-attacks between both nations have raised fears of supply disruptions in the Middle East, a region that plays a crucial role in global oil production.

Following the escalation, crude oil prices have started moving upward. Experts warn that if tensions continue or shipping routes are affected, global oil prices could rise sharply in the coming weeks.

Read Also
Crude Oil Prices Fall After Trump’s 15% Tariff Plan, Brent Slips To $71.31 & US Crude Drops To...
article-image

China quietly secures cheap oil supplies

Amid rising geopolitical tensions, China has taken advantage of the situation by purchasing large quantities of crude oil at discounted prices. Being the world’s largest oil importer, China has recently increased imports from Russia, Iran and Saudi Arabia.

FPJ Shorts
ICAI CA January Result 2026 To Be OUT Today; Check Scorecard At icai.nic.in
ICAI CA January Result 2026 To Be OUT Today; Check Scorecard At icai.nic.in
VIDEO: Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav Seek Blessings At Kalighat Temple Ahead Of IND VS WI T20 WC26 Clash
VIDEO: Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav Seek Blessings At Kalighat Temple Ahead Of IND VS WI T20 WC26 Clash
Mumbai–Vijaydurg Ro-Ro Service Receives Overwhelming Response; Operations Begin March 1
Mumbai–Vijaydurg Ro-Ro Service Receives Overwhelming Response; Operations Begin March 1
US‑Israel‑Iran Tensions: Protests Erupt In J&K’s Srinagar Following Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Death; Videos Surface
US‑Israel‑Iran Tensions: Protests Erupt In J&K’s Srinagar Following Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Death; Videos Surface

According to analysts, China has significantly expanded its strategic oil reserves over the past year. Estimates suggest the country now holds more than 1.3 billion barrels of crude oil - enough to meet domestic demand for several months.

Read Also
Crude Oil Jumps After Iran Naval Drill Near Strait Of Hormuz, WTI At $64 & Brent Below $69 Amid...
article-image

By buying oil when prices were relatively low, China has protected itself from future price shocks. If global crude prices rise to $100 per barrel or higher, China can either use its cheaper stored oil or sell it later at higher prices, generating strong economic gains.

Why India could face bigger challenges?

India, unlike China, depends heavily on imported oil for its energy needs. More than 85 per cent of India’s crude oil requirement comes from overseas markets, much of it transported through the sensitive Strait of Hormuz route.

Read Also
Crude Oil Jumps After Iran Naval Drill Near Strait Of Hormuz, WTI At $64 & Brent Below $69 Amid...
article-image

Currently, Brent crude prices are trading around $72–73 per barrel. However, experts believe that prolonged conflict or disruption in supply routes could push prices to $100–110 per barrel.

Higher crude prices directly impact India’s economy. Petrol, diesel and cooking gas prices may rise, increasing transportation costs. This could make essential items such as vegetables, grains and daily goods more expensive.

As a result, inflation pressure may increase, putting additional financial burden on common households in the coming months.

Follow us on