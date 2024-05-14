 Odisha Inflation At 7.11% As National Combined CPI Drops To 4.83%
Odisha Inflation At 7.11% As National Combined CPI Drops To 4.83%

In this case, rural inflation declined from 5.51 per cent to 5.43 per cent. Compare that to urban inflation, which also dropped from 4.14 per cent in March to 4.11 per cent in April.

Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Tuesday, May 14, 2024, 02:09 PM IST
The Ministry of Statistics recently released its monthly data on inflation in the country. In this data set, it was revealed that the consumer price index (CPI) declined by 200 basis points. The combined CPI stood at 4.83 per cent for the month of April, compared to 4.85 per cent for the month of 4.85 per cent in March.

CPI Drops To 4.83%

The department also released the data for the states in the country. The eastern state of Odisha had the highest inflation rate at 7.1 per cent. Among the smaller states, Manipuir had the highest rate of inflation at 8.81 per cent.

Other major industrial states recorded moderate inflation rate. Gujarat had a higher rate than Maharashtra at 4.43 per cent. Tamil Nadu stood at 4.93 per cent and Karnataka at 5.48 per cent.

Maharashtra Inflation Rate At 3.69%

The richest and most industrial state of the country, Maharashtra, had the lowest rate among big Indian states. Maharahtra's inflation rate stood at 3.69 per cent. West Bengal was another state, among the territories with a greater population, that recorded a relatively low inflation rate of 3.49 per cent.

WPI Jumps From 0.53% To 1.26%

This comes at a time when, as per another set of government data released on Tuesday, wholesale inflation saw a jump in the country. The wholesale price inflation in the country rose to 1.26 per cent, remaining positive for the sixth month after remaining in the negative zone for seven months until October.

According to reports, this jump is being attributed to The wholesale inflation in April rose primarily due to an increase in food factors, including electricity, crude petroleum, and natural gas, which hit a zone of uncertainty during the escalation of conflict in the Middle East.

The wholesale inflation rate for the month of April stood at 0.53 per cent.

