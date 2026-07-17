Oberoi Realty Profit Rises 29% To ₹54.35 Crore In Q1 FY27, Declares ₹2 Dividend

Mumbai: Oberoi Realty Ltd on Thursday announced a consolidated net profit of ₹54.35 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. This marks a 29 per cent rise compared to ₹42.13 crore reported in the same period last year. The board also declared an interim dividend of ₹2 per equity share for the financial year 2026-27.

Revenue From Operations

Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter stood at ₹1,300.89 crore. This is an increase from ₹987.55 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Quarter-on-Quarter Performance

Sequentially, the consolidated net profit declined from ₹70.33 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026. Revenue from operations also fell from ₹1,749.83 crore recorded in the previous quarter.

Dividend Announcement

The interim dividend of ₹2 per equity share represents 20 per cent of the face value of the equity share. The board approved this dividend at its meeting held on 17 July 2026.

Hospitality Sector Contribution

The hospitality segment contributed ₹46.87 crore to the total segment revenue. Its segment result (profit before unallocable expenses, interest, and tax) was ₹16.98 crore for the quarter.

Operational Metrics

The company reported a consolidated operating margin of 56.43 per cent for the quarter ended 30 June 2026. The net profit margin stood at 39.92 per cent for the same period.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.