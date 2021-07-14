o9 Solutions bookings quadruple in first half of 2021; hiring up

o9 Solutions Inc, an AI-driven integrated planning and operations solution provider for the enterprise, reported 78 percent sequential growth in software bookings in Q2’21 compared to Q1’21. In 1H’21, bookings more than quadrupled compared to the same period a year ago continuing o9’s strong growth momentum.

New clients accounted for 85 percent of overall bookings in Q2’21, with over 90 percent coming from large enterprises with multi-billion dollar revenues. Expansions at existing clients accounted for the majority of the remaining bookings highlighting the value add of o9’s platform. Bookings growth was diversified across o9’s core verticals of retail, brand manufacturing, industrial manufacturing and supply manufacturing, the company said in a press release.

The company also delivered more than twice the number of global deployments to its clients during 1H’21 compared to the same period a year ago by leveraging its industry-specific reference models and realizing rapid time-to-value across complex planning workflows including demand, supply, inventory optimization, S&OP planning, and control tower.

o9’s hiring growth continued apace with the number of global employees approaching 1,300, including nearly 200 across Japan, Korea and in 11 countries in Europe where the o9 team has grown by 56% since the end of 2020.

“As companies globally continue to recover from COVID-19, o9’s ‘Digital Brain’ platform is proving to be highly differentiated in its ability to rapidly accelerate their transition from a traditional operating model to a digital operating model,” said Chakri Gottemukkala, CEO of o9. “A digital operating model is an existential imperative for enterprises looking to rapidly respond and react to complexity and volatility while also making environmentally sustainable planning decisions. During Q2’21 we were proud to add iconic leaders across oil and gas, fashion and apparel, and electronics as our clients.”

“Our performance during Q2’21 was doubly impressive in light of the significant disruptions in India related to COVID-19. We continued to perform exceedingly well while prioritizing the health and safety of our team members. This is a testament to o9’s digital-first delivery model and reference model efficiencies,” said Igor Rikalo, o9’s President and COO.