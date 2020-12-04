Nykaa's Falguni Nayar among India's top 10 richest women

Founder and CEO of Nykaa Falguni Nayar have made it to the list of wealthiest businesswoman in India declared by Kotak Wealth Management and Hurun India on Thursday.

Kotak Wealth Management -- a division of Kotak Mahindra Bank (Kotak), and Hurun India yesterday announced the launch of the 2nd edition of 'Kotak Wealth Hurun - Leading Wealthy Women' -- a compilation of the wealthiest women in India.

The listing is based on the net worth of women as on 30th September 2020. The 2020 edition of the report focuses exclusively on women who play an active role in their family business, entrepreneurs and professionals. The report is a data-driven attempt to understand wealth creation among Indian women and celebrate the success of the top 100 entrepreneurs, professionals and businesswomen in India. The average wealth of the women on this list is about Rs 2,725 crore. The threshold for the ranking is Rs 100 crore.

Roshni Nadar Malhotra, HCL Technologies is the wealthiest woman on the list, followed by Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Biocon and Leena Gandhi Tewari, USV.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Biocon, is the wealthiest self-made woman on the list. Eight US$ billionaires are on the list, while 38 have wealth of Rs 1,000 crore and above. 19 women from this list also feature in the Hurun India Rich List 2020, and six women have made it to the Hurun Global Rich List 2020.

There are eight Padma Awardees on the list and 31 self-made women on the list Â - six are professional managers and 25 are entrepreneurs.

Six women entrepreneurs from the start-up ecosystem feature on the list, of which two have built their companies into Unicorns Â- Falguni Nayar of Nykaa and Divya Gokulnath of Byju's (Think & Learn). 19 women are aged 40 or below, Kanika Tekriwal, JetSetGo; Anjana Reddy, Universal Sportsbiz and Vidhi Shanghvi, Sun Pharma are the youngest women on the list. Pharmaceuticals and Textiles, Apparel & Accessories dominate, accounting for 25 per cent of the list. This is followed by Healthcare and Financial Services with a share of 9 per cent and 8 per cent, respectively.

With 32 individuals, Mumbai tops the list followed by New Delhi (20) and Hyderabad (10) -- 15 per cent of the women on the list hail from nonmetropolitan areas.

Oisharya Das, CEO - Wealth Management, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, "One of the defining developments over the last couple of decades is the giant strides that women have taken as wealth creators. The Kotak Wealth Hurun Â- Leading Wealthy Women 2020 report reveals an interesting and inspiring trend of more and more trailblazing women leading the way and scripting success stories across a wide variety of industries and encompassing cities & towns pan India. For India to achieve its aspirational target to be a US$5 trillion economy by 2025, women will continue to play a crucial role as wealth creators in order to achieve that goal."

(With inputs from agencies)