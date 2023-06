Nykaa Announces Equity Shares Worth 1,87,500 To Employees As Stock Options | Nykaa

As per a regulatory filing, Nykaa on Wednesday announced the allotment of 1,87,500 Equity Shares to employees under Employee Stock Option Scheme - 2017.

The Face value of the equity shares will be Rs 2 each.

With this allotment, the paid up capital of the company increased to Rs 285,26,85,620.

Fsn E-Commerce Ventures Ltd Shares

The shares of Fsn E-Commerce Ventures Ltd on Wednesday at 3:27 pm IST were at Rs 141.75, down by 0.21 percent.