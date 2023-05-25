Nykaa allots 51,400 equity shares as employees a stock options

Nyka allots 51,400 equity shares as employees a stock options | File Photo

Nykaa has announced today allotment of 51,400 equity shares of face value Re.1/- each towards the exercise of vested Employee Stock Options under Employee Stock Option Scheme - 2017, the company announced through a regulatory filing.

The paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 285,24,98,120 due to the allotment.

Nykaa Shares

The shares of Nykaa on Thursday at 1:08 pm IST were at Rs 127.05, up by 1.64 per cent.