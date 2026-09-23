Nucleus Software Appoints Sudhanshu Tripathi CMO, Eyes Wider Market Reach

Sudhanshu Tripathi joins Nucleus Software as CMO. |

Mumbai: Nucleus Software has appointed Sudhanshu Tripathi as its Chief Marketing Officer, bringing in an executive with experience across technology marketing, corporate communications and business strategy.

Tripathi announced the move on LinkedIn, outlining a mandate to strengthen the company’s brand and support its expansion into new markets. His appointment comes as banking technology providers seek to explain how their products fit a sector increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence, digital customers and real-time services.

In his post, Tripathi said companies building the infrastructure behind this shift had a story that deserved greater visibility. He described his task as building a brand that reflects the depth of Nucleus Software’s technology and a growth engine capable of reaching further markets.

Career path

Tripathi joins from Quick Heal Technologies and SEQRITE, where he served as Chief Marketing Officer and Head of ESG. The roles combined responsibility for marketing with environmental, social and governance matters.

Before that, he worked with Sterlite Power, Cyient, FINO and Tata Consultancy Services. His career has covered marketing, communications, strategy and business development, alongside ESG, policy advocacy, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

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His marketing experience spans brand positioning, product campaigns, content, digital channels and growth initiatives. That range places him at the intersection of corporate messaging and commercial expansion as he takes up the new role.

Brand priorities

Tripathi’s comments point to a focus on making complex banking technology easier to understand for customers and prospective markets. His stated ambition is to give the company’s technology a clearer public profile while developing the marketing engine needed for its next stage of growth.

The appointment also brings experience from both enterprise technology and cybersecurity businesses to Nucleus Software’s leadership. Those backgrounds are relevant to communicating with financial institutions navigating rapid changes in customer expectations and technology adoption.

Nucleus Software has not so far specified markets, campaign targets or a timetable for the new marketing strategy. His statement frames the task around stronger branding and broader market reach.