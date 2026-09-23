Ram Gopalakrishnan Takes Charge Of Vadilal’s International Business, Can He Take The Ice Cream Brand Global?

Mumbai: Vadilal Industries has appointed Ram Gopalakrishnan chief executive officer of its international business as the Indian ice cream maker seeks to strengthen its presence overseas.

Gopalakrishnan announced the move in a LinkedIn post, thanking the Vadilal board and the Accord team for their trust and welcome. He acknowledged the mentors and colleagues who had helped shape his career.

A return to familiar roots

For Gopalakrishnan , the appointment carries a personal connection. He said he grew up knowing the Vadilal name in Bombay and now has the opportunity to help take an Indian brand to a global audience.

“After two decades building brands across P&G, Clorox, and Nestlé in the US, this feels like it has brought me full circle,” he wrote. He described the ambition as building a “global, world-class ice cream brand of Indian origin”.

The executive said Vadilal, a brand with a history spanning nearly 120 years, has a fast-growing international footprint, particularly among the Indian diaspora. His comments point to the potential to deepen that connection while reaching consumers beyond it.

Experience across consumer brands

Before joining Vadilal, Gopalakrishnan served as chief growth officer at Ethos Pet Brands. His earlier work across P&G, Clorox and Nestlé in the United States gave him experience in building and expanding consumer brands in a competitive market.

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The international assignment places him at the centre of Vadilal’s efforts to develop its business outside India. It brings together his experience in the US consumer market and his familiarity with an Indian brand he has known since childhood.

Vadilal has not set out specific expansion targets, investment plans or timelines in the material announcing his appointment. For now, Gopalakrishnan’s stated priority is the ambition of turning an Indian ice cream name into a stronger global brand.

His appointment comes as Indian consumer companies increasingly look to overseas markets, where diaspora demand can provide a starting point for wider distribution and brand recognition.