Piyush Singh Named Da Milano Group CEO, What Experience Does He Bring?

Da Milano Group has appointed Piyush Singh as Group CEO. |

Mumbai: Da Milano Group has appointed Piyush Singh as its Group Chief Executive Officer, bringing in a leader with experience across investment banking, consumer businesses and the expansion of footwear brands in India.

The appointment places Singh at the helm of the group as it draws on his background in scaling businesses and managing organisational change. The company has not provided details of his mandate or when he will take charge.

Experience in footwear

Singh brings more than 18 years of experience spanning investment, business expansion and transformation. More than a decade of his career has been spent incubating and scaling sports and athleisure footwear businesses in India.

Before joining Da Milano Group, he served as Chief Operating Officer and CEO-Designate at a sports and athleisure platform. The platform was not named in the information shared about the appointment.

His work in footwear gives him experience in a consumer category where product positioning, distribution and brand development play a role in growth. He now takes that experience to Da Milano Group, a business known for leather accessories.

From deals to operations

Singh began his career in investment banking. He has more than 10 years of deal experience across India, covering consumer products, retail and healthcare services.

That background spans transactions and operating roles, giving him exposure to the financial and commercial aspects of building a business. His career has also included assignments with companies in consumer products and professional services.

Singh previously held roles at Campus Activewear, EY, Religare Capital Markets India and Accenture Technology Solutions. His career has taken him from advisory and investment work into the management of consumer businesses.

The appointment gives Da Milano Group a chief executive with experience across deals, operations and footwear businesses. The group has yet to outline its priorities under Singh, including any plans for expansion or changes to its operations. Further details of his role are awaited.