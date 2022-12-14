e-Paper Get App
NTPC to issue NCDs worth Rs 500 cr through private placement

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 14, 2022, 04:20 PM IST
article-image
NTPC to issue NCDs worth Rs 500 cr through private placement | Wikipedia
National Thermal Power Corporation to issue unsecured non-convertible debentures of Rs 500 crore through private placement, the company announced through an exchange filing.

NTPC will issue it on December 16, 2022, and it will be available at a coupon of 7.44 per cent p.a. with a door-to-door maturity of 10 years, 3 months, and 30 days, i.e. on 15 April 2033.

The company said that the proceeds will be used for inter alia, refinancing of existing loans, funding of capital expenditures, and other general corporate purposes.

The debentures will be listed on the BSE.

