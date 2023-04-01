NTPC Ltd declares COD of 50 MW out of 300 MW of Nokhra Solar PV Project | Image credit: NTPC (Representative)

NTPC Limited consequent upon successful commissioning, said that the fourth part capacity of 50 MW out of 300 MW Nokhra Solar PV Project of NTPC Green Energy Limited (A wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Limited) at Bikaner, Rajasthan, is declared on commercial operation w.e.f. 00:00 Hrs. of 01.04.2023, via an exchange filing.

The first part capacity of 100 MW has already been declared on commercial operation w.e.f. 20.12.2022, second part capacity of 50 MW w.e.f. 30.12.2022 and third part capacity of 50 MW w.e.f. 16.02.2023.

The total capacity declared on commercial operation of Nokhra Solar PV Project is now 250 MW.

With this, installed and commercial capacity of NTPC Green Energy Limited has become 2661 MW while group installed and commercial capacity of NTPC has become 71644 MW.