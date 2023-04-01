Campus Activewear Ltd's CFO Raman Chawla resigns | Image: Campus Activewear (Representative)

Campus Activewear Limited informed that Raman Chawla, Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel has tendered his resignation which will be effective from the close of business hours of June 10, 2023, via an exchange filing.

Raman Chawla will also cease to be a Key Managerial Personnel under the provisions of Section 203 and other applicable provisions, if any, of the Companies Act 2013 and Regulation 30 (5) of the SEBI Listing Regulations for determining the materiality of any event or transaction for making the required disclosures to the stock exchanges w.e.f close of business hours of June 10, 2023.

The company is in the process of appointing a new Chief Financial Officer and the same will be communicated to the stock exchanges in due course.

The company stated that the disclosure of information pursuant to Regulation 30 has been attached as Annexure A in the filing.

