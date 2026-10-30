NTPC Green Energy Q2 Profit Jumps 59% To ₹137.5 Crore, Revenue Surges 53%

NTPC Green Energy's Q2 FY27 consolidated profit rose 59 percent to Rs 137.5 crore |

New Delhi, October 30: NTPC Green Energy Limited reported a 59.2 percent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 137.5 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared with Rs 86.38 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The renewable energy company's revenue from operations surged 53.2 percent to Rs 938.16 crore from Rs 612.29 crore a year earlier, according to its unaudited financial results filed with the stock exchanges on Friday.

Revenue Growth

Consolidated total income increased 52.4 percent to Rs 1,000.76 crore, against Rs 656.72 crore in the year-ago quarter.

However, total expenses also climbed 59 percent to Rs 876.03 crore from Rs 550.97 crore, reflecting higher financing and depreciation charges.

Finance costs increased to Rs 377.99 crore from Rs 206.93 crore, while depreciation and amortisation expenses rose to Rs 389.57 crore from Rs 261.35 crore.

Profit before tax increased to Rs 165.6 crore from Rs 121.63 crore.

Sequential Decline

Despite strong annual growth, the company's earnings weakened sequentially.

Consolidated net profit declined 54.9 percent from Rs 304.84 crore in the June quarter, while revenue fell 15.2 percent from Rs 1,106.86 crore.

Total income declined from Rs 1,121.65 crore to Rs 1,000.76 crore, even as expenses increased from Rs 782.37 crore to Rs 876.03 crore.

The company's share of profits from joint ventures increased to Rs 40.87 crore from Rs 29.04 crore in the preceding quarter.

Half-Year Performance

For the six months ended September 2026, consolidated revenue rose 58.2 percent to Rs 2,045.02 crore from Rs 1,292.5 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Net profit increased 44.1 percent to Rs 442.34 crore, compared with Rs 306.86 crore previously.

However, half-year finance costs increased to Rs 699.5 crore from Rs 399.49 crore, while depreciation expenses reached Rs 732.28 crore.

Debt Position

The company's consolidated paid-up debt capital stood at Rs 35,227.56 crore as of September 30, compared with Rs 29,258.18 crore at the end of March 2026.

Its debt-to-equity ratio stood at 1.82, against 1.54 at the previous financial year-end.

The company also reported capital work-in-progress of Rs 17,009.87 crore, compared with Rs 14,193.32 crore at March-end.

The board approved the unaudited results on October 30 following their review by the audit committee.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.