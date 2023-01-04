NTPC Green Energy and HPCL sign MoU for development of renewable energy business | Representative image

NTPC Green Energy Limited (NGEL) a wholly owned subsidiary of NTPC Limited signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) on Wednesday in New Delhi for Development of Renewable Energy based Power Projects to tap Business opportunities in RE and supply of 400 MW round the clock renewable power for requirements of HPCL. The MoU was signed by Shri Neeraj Sharma, Head of Finance, NGEL and Shri Shuvendu Gupta, Executive Director - Bio Fuels & Renewables, HPCL.

The MoU was signed in august presence of Shri Gurdeep Singh, CMD NTPC, Shri C.K Mondol, DirectorCommercial, NTPC, Shri J Srinivasan, Director-Finance, NTPC, Shri Mohit Bhargava, CEO-NGEL, Shri D.K Sharma, Executive Director-CSP&BD, HPCL, Shri Kushal Banerjee-CGM, HPCL and Shri Rajiv Gupta, CGM-NTPC REL.

This MoU marks the first step for NGEL and HPCL to collaborate and cooperate in the field of development of Renewable Energy projects which shall help HPCL in meeting its Clean Energy Commitments.